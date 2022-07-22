Mayor Duane Parry, on Thursday announced appointments to the Michigan City Housing Authority Board, replacing the recently removed members.

The Mayor’s Office says, “Ms. Virginia Keeting is a well-respected Michigan City Attorney, and past member of the Housing Authority Board and current President of the Michigan City Board of Public Works. Ms. Keating will bring not only experience to this board but also her expertise in law and city management.”

“Mr. Michael Vinson is a current member of the Board of Works and is very thorough in his thinking and objective outlook for the community of Michigan City. He is passionate and concerned in his role as a community leader.”

The Mayor’s Office says Ms. Stasi Benning is a well known community member and lifelong resident who has worked in various Social Service and Criminal Justice fields.

They added, “Stasi brings a commitment of proper procedures and understanding to the board.”

The last appointment mentioned was Ms. Tulani Reyna. The Mayor’s Office stated that Reyna is “an Insurance Agent with Jim Erikson State Farm and devoted community member. Ms. Reyna came forward without hesitation to express interest in helping all of the residents in the Housing Authority program.”

The Mayor stated, “I am pleased with the current makeup of the Housing Authority Board and new leadership. All of the members have a vision and goal of correcting past issues and creating new direction. I, as Mayor, am committed to seeing that the Housing Authority continues to make strides forward for our City and residents.”