The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to participate in its strategic planning process.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce recently held its first Breakfast with the Board at Agave Mansion. Board Members and key stakeholders gathered to hear about recent successes and look to the future of the Chamber. Dr. Cynthia Roberts, Dean of the School of Business and Economics at Indiana University Northwest, was also in attendance to lend her expertise as she assists the Chamber in their strategic planning efforts.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, and the resulting changes in the economic climate, it is a perfect time for the Chamber to reflect upon their past service as well as develop a strategic direction for the future,” Roberts shared.

A Board retreat will be held later this year to create a new strategic plan which will begin in 2023.

The Chamber stated, “Key community stakeholders will continue to be integral champions of the Chamber and its mission, and Board members will work alongside community partners to achieve future goals.”

Aside from collecting data and feedback from a survey, the Chamber will be gathering input from its various committees, focus groups, one on one partner conversations, and more.

“While we build a pathway to create a stronger Chamber, everyone’s voice is extremely important in this process. We are inviting everyone to participate in the conversation,” stated Chamber President, Katie Eaton.

The Chamber Board invites the community to participate in the strategic planning process by completing the survey, which can be found on their website. Complete the Strategic Planning survey no later than Thursday, August 11 by scanning the QR code on their website. If you would like to be more involved in the Strategic Planning process, please contact Katie Eaton at keaton@mcachamber.com.

For more information, please visit MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.