The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is deploying eight volunteers to eastern Kentucky to assist with recovery efforts after significant flooding earlier this week.

Additional volunteers may deploy from the region in the coming days as Red Cross teams continue to identify needs across eastern Kentucky.

The volunteers will assist with mental health services, feeding assistance, shelter support and more.

How to help:

Visit redcross.org, call 800 RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance.

Eligible blood donors in parts of the country unaffected by the flooding are encouraged to give blood to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Through the Red Cross’s national inventory system, the Red Cross can move blood around the country to wherever and whenever it is needed most.

Red Cross continues to search for disaster action team (DAT) volunteers. As a DAT volunteer, you’ll provide emotional support, financial assistance, and information to help families begin the process of recovery. Volunteers will be trained to respond to these emergencies. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at redcross.org/dat.