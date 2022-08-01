The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is entering its 50th Anniversary with the 2022-23 season.

Concerts include:

August 21 – Friendship Botanic Gardens

Annual Hoosier Star! September 24 – Sharing Meadows (40 th Anniversary)

Annual Drayton Family Children’s Educational Concerts November 5 – “Americana!”

Annual Holiday at the Pops February 11, 2023 – “Side by Side” with the La Porte High School Orchestra and Wind Ensemble

March 12, 2023 – “Pictures at an Exhibition”

April 22, 2023 – Purdue Varsity Glee Club and special guest yet to be announced

“We spent more than a year planning these concerts as well as many other activities,” said Tim King, Executive Director of the LCSO. In addition to the concerts, the LCSO is excited to present:

The new exciting website created by Duneland Media (lcso.net)

Anniversary Retrospective Book which is being underwritten by Dr. David & Mrs. Susan Ratajik and created retired LCSO musician, Merry Johnson. A fanfare commissioned by Garry & JoFran Bendix and composed by Rick DeJonge to be performed at several of our concerts.

Banners celebrating our musicians along Lincolnway in La Porte and Franklin and Washington Streets in Michigan City thanks to Purdue University Northwest.

An online merchandise store to purchase items as mementos of our anniversary season.

Monthly small pop-up ensembles performing around La Porte County thanks to Harbour Trust Investment Management Company.

Small ensembles also to perform prior to each presentation of The Sinai Forum this fall.

Frances Ho will be joining the leadership team at the LCSO as Assistant Conductor.

Vocalists, Amanda Sheriff, Nicholas Davis and Joseph Leppek will perform on our November Concert.

LCSO Concertmaster, Tamara Stojanovich will be the featured soloist on the February concert.

Pianist, Michael Chertock, will be the soloist on the March concert.

All of these items as well as tickets for purchase can be found on the LCSO’s website at WWW.LCSO.NET.