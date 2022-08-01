The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is entering its 50th Anniversary with the 2022-23 season.
Concerts include:
- August 21 – Friendship Botanic Gardens
- September 17 – 17th Annual Hoosier Star!
- September 24 – Sharing Meadows (40th Anniversary)
- October 12 – 34th Annual Drayton Family Children’s Educational Concerts
- November 5 – “Americana!”
- December 10 – 28th Annual Holiday at the Pops
- February 11, 2023 – “Side by Side” with the La Porte High School Orchestra and Wind Ensemble
- March 12, 2023 – “Pictures at an Exhibition”
- April 22, 2023 – Purdue Varsity Glee Club and special guest yet to be announced
“We spent more than a year planning these concerts as well as many other activities,” said Tim King, Executive Director of the LCSO. In addition to the concerts, the LCSO is excited to present:
- The new exciting website created by Duneland Media (lcso.net)
- A 50th Anniversary Retrospective Book which is being underwritten by Dr. David & Mrs. Susan Ratajik and created retired LCSO musician, Merry Johnson.
- A fanfare commissioned by Garry & JoFran Bendix and composed by Rick DeJonge to be performed at several of our concerts.
- Banners celebrating our musicians along Lincolnway in La Porte and Franklin and Washington Streets in Michigan City thanks to Purdue University Northwest.
- An online merchandise store to purchase items as mementos of our anniversary season.
- Monthly small pop-up ensembles performing around La Porte County thanks to Harbour Trust Investment Management Company.
- Small ensembles also to perform prior to each presentation of The Sinai Forum this fall.
- Frances Ho will be joining the leadership team at the LCSO as Assistant Conductor.
- Vocalists, Amanda Sheriff, Nicholas Davis and Joseph Leppek will perform on our November Concert.
- LCSO Concertmaster, Tamara Stojanovich will be the featured soloist on the February concert.
- Pianist, Michael Chertock, will be the soloist on the March concert.
All of these items as well as tickets for purchase can be found on the LCSO’s website at WWW.LCSO.NET.