The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the 54 -year-old Michael A Zaragoza.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Zaragoza has no known vehicle or employment, and typically travels with the assistance of friends or Uber.

He is wanted for aggravated battery.

Zaragoza is known to reside in, and frequent the Portage area, and is known to attend various substance abuse recovery meetings throughout northern Porter County. Zaragoza is currently believed to be staying at random locations with friends or family. He also has a history in Lake County, Indiana.

Police say tips can be left anonymously via Submit a Tip / text or voicemail at 219-309-7760.