The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Antonio Mikell.

He is described as a black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a Trump 2020 T shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights, and carrying a silver suitcase.

Antonio is missing from Elkhart and was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 3:15 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Antonio Mikell, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.