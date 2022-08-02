Ogden Dunes police are reminding the public that U.S. 12 Westbound is closed in Ogden Dunes through Wednesday 3, for NIPSCO work related to the double track project.

Drivers are able to take U.S. 12 east out of town; however, when returning to town the frontage road needs to be used.

Additionally, northbound 249 is also experiencing traffic backups due to construction.

Police say “If you can avoid the area around Ameriplex when returning to town, please do so. If you cannot, please expect delays and plan accordingly.”