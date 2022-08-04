The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for Porter and Lake Counties from 1 p.m. Thursday through midnight early Friday.

High waves of 3 to 6 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches.

Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

The National Weather Service says to “remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures.”

In addition there is a beach hazards statement for Northern Cook, Lake and Central Cook Counties in Illinois from 10 a.m. Thursday to midnight early Friday.