The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $9,054.00 to the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra through the Arts Organization Support grant program.

During its June 10 Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. Over 460 applications were reviewed by 85 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development, and finance.

“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding are improving the economic and educational climates of the state of Indiana,” said Alberta Barker, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is delighted to support this investment in Hoosier communities. It is a privilege to uplift the impressive creative work being done around the state.”

“We are so happy to have been selected as a grant recipient; it is a great way to begin our 50 th Anniversary Season,” said Tim King. The LCSO is excited to kick off it’s season with a concert at Friendship Botanic Gardens and present 4 subscription concerts this year, one more than previous years. There will also be several “pop-up” Small Ensemble performances across the county that are free to attend! This is in addition to the fan favorite special events like Hoosier STAR and Holiday at the Pops!

Contributions and grants like this one from the IAC allow the LCSO to present the amazing 50th Anniversary Season that we have planned for you.

“Art and creativity strengthen the fabric of Indiana’s communities. They promote connection and cohesion, foster the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive, and create the kinds of communities where people want to live,” said Miah Michaelsen, Executive Director of the Indiana Arts Commission. “In each of Indiana’s 92 counties, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that improves the quality of life of every Hoosier and drives economic development within our state.”

Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.