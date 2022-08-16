A man was found with meth during a jail intake procedure at the La Porte County Jail on Friday during an intake procedure.

On Friday evening, a deputy was called to the 5000 north block of State Road 39 in reference to suspicious activity. Two people matching the description were located in the 1800 block of West U.S. 20.

One person was identified as 42-year-old Michael J. Bowen. It was determined Bowen was a wanted person by the Sheriff’s Office and the La Porte City Police Department. Each agency held two outstanding arrest warrants for Bowen. He was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

During intake procedures, a jail division corporal observed a string near Bowen’s groin area. Police said that Bowen was provided with instructions, however, he proceeded to remove a black bag from his body cavity and attempted to ingest it. The black bag was recovered by jail deputies and later found to contain methamphetamine.

In addition to the four warrants, Bowen was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine. As of Monday evening, he remained housed in the LCJ without bond.