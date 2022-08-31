The South Shore Line has announced that to accommodate passengers attending University of Notre Dame 2022 home football games, the SSL will provide its regularly scheduled train service with revisions to previous years’ service offerings:

“Due to an ongoing bus operator shortage, the 2022 season will not offer a free Transpo shuttle bus operating between the South Bend International Airport and Notre Dame Stadium for home football games. South Shore Line passengers are encouraged to utilize ride-sharing services for transportation to/from the Airport and stadium.”

Passengers should be advised that extra westbound trains departing after the conclusion of 7:30 p.m. home games will not be available for the 2022 season. The last Saturday westbound train departure from the South Bend Airport is Train 510 at 10:16 p.m. ET.