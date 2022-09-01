Eighteen organizations will receive grants from NIPSCO to help fund their safety education and training projects throughout Northern Indiana.

This year, NIPSCO has granted a total of $68,000. Over the past five years since this grant program was initiated, a total of 78 projects were funded, totaling $281,000 in grant donations that positively impact safety education and programming within the NIPSCO’s service territory.

This year’s recipients include:

MAAC Foundation – MAAC Lunch and Learn Series

American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana – Disaster Relief/Preparedness

Monticello Fire Rescue Association – Emergency Response Diver II Certification

Fractured Atlas – Teacher of Patience Educational Screenings for Public Safety Groups

Kouts Volunteer Fire Department – Fire Prevention Education

Kokomo Family YMCA – CPR Training and Lifeguard Safety Training

Dunebrook, Inc. – Child Safety Education Program

Porter County Emergency Management Agency – CPR Training Equipment

Fowler-Center Township Fire Department – Fire Prevention Program

Dyer Fire Department – Dyer Fire Get Alarmed Program

Griffith Indiana Police Department – Too Good For Drugs Graduation

Kouts Police Department – Police Autism Community Education (P.A.C.E.)

Tri Town Safety Village – Safety Education

Steuben Township Volunteer Fire Dept. – Fire Prevention Education

Fort Wayne Fire Department – Trench Operations-Technical Course

Griffith Fire Department – Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Education

Cass County Emergency Management Agency – Public Safety Education Program

Carroll County Emergency Management – Active Shooter Training

Information on the annual NIPSCO public safety grant opportunity is shared with communities throughout the company’s 32-county service area. A selection committee comprised of several NIPSCO departments reviews applications against a set of criteria and chooses grant recipients each year. NIPSCO’s goal is to support important safety initiatives as well as consider geographical areas so as many communities as possible are assisted.

For more information visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.