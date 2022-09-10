The Chesterton Police Department will have a new assistant chief after former Assistant Chief Dan Rocha left the department after 21 years to pursue an opportunity in the private sector, the Town of Chesterton is reporting.

At its meeting Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8, the Chesterton Police Commission voted unanimously to authorize Police Chief Tim Richardson to make Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez of the Porter Police Department, a job offer, starting Monday, Sept. 26.

Immediately on his swearing in that morning Rodriguez was appointed to the position of Assistant Chief. Rodriguez was also formerly part of the Michigan City Police Department for 15 years.