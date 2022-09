Michigan City Area Schools have announced a new ‘Behavior, Attendance, and Grade’ (BAG) report will be coming soon to parents/guardians of all students in Grades 5-12.

The report will provide families with up-to-date information about how their student is doing.

The BAG reports will be emailed home four times a year, halfway through each grading period.

The first one will be sent out on Monday, September 12. MCAS asks parents and guardians, to check their email for more information.