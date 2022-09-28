Two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department were indicted by a grand jury in connection to a case involving missing evidence, according to Indiana State Police.

Following a lengthy investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post, evidence and testimony was recently presented to a grand jury. The subject matter of the grand jury involved missing evidence from the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. At the conclusion of the proceedings, the grand jury issued indictments against 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old Don Ferguson of South Bend.

Gray faces 4 counts of official misconduct, 2 counts of theft, dealing paraphernalia, and dealing marijuana.

Ferguson faces 3 counts of official misconduct, theft of firearm, theft, and false informing

Both individuals turned themselves in to the Stark County Jail.