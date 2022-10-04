The Michigan City Sanitary District will host a ribbon cutting for the official opening of the Cheney Run Wetland Preserve at Karwick Nature Park on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Sanitary District General Manager, Milorad “Mike” Milatovic, is pleased to announce the official opening of the Cheney Run Wetland Preserve at Karwick Nature Park, over 10 years in the making.

All who wish to attend are invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 10:00 a.m.

The park has no mailbox, but the address for the driveway and parking area is 804 S. Karwick Road.

A walking tour of the facility will be hosted by Sanitary District staff immediately following the ceremony.