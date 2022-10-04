A body that was recovered from Lake Michigan in Berrien County last week has been identified.

The Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department along with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau were able to positively identify the body found in Lake Michigan in the Village of Michiana last week.

The South Bend Police Department Crime Lab was instrumental in helping with this case and were able to use a fingerprint to make a positive ID.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Jason A. Ryno from Joliet, IL.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is no suspicion of foul play.