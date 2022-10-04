Indiana State Police have identified three people who died and two others who were injured in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County.

The driver of the white SUV, a 2017 Ford, has been identified as 31 year-old Mark Pelini, of Canfield, OH. The front seat passenger has been identified as 31 year-old Jillian Marian, of Youngstown, OH.

The driver of the black 2017 Ford pickup has been identified as 56-year-old David Taylor, of Harrisburg, PA. The deceased front seat passenger has been identified as 57-year-old Jane Beecher, of Harrisburg, PA. The injured backseat passenger has been identified as 29 year-old Christopher Taylor of Harrisburg, PA. Police said on Monday that David Taylor and Christopher Taylor remained in the hospital due to their injuries.

The families of the deceased have been notified.