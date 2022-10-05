An arrest has been made in connection to an officer involved shooting that occurred in South Bend last Thursday.

Indiana State Police say a warrant was served by the Indiana State Police E.R.T. at 4540 Hickory Road Apartment 3C in Mishawaka at around 7:12 p.m. Tuesday evening.

As a result of the warrant, 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin of South Bend was arrested for attempted murder.

According to police, an Indiana State Excise Officer had been in the area working a special detail around local convenience stores when he began to follow a vehicle northeast on Rockne Drive.

Near the intersection of Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street the driver of the suspect vehicle stopped in the street, exited his vehicle, and began to fire multiple shots at the front of the vehicle being driven by the Indiana State Excise Officer. The officer returned fire as the suspect briefly fled on foot before returning to his vehicle and speeding off. The Indiana State Excise Officer did not chase the suspect vehicle.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

Austin was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail on Tuesday.