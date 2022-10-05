The City of New Buffalo will hold a ribbon-cutting event for the community’s new dune walk on Oct. 8 at 11:00 a.m.

The project was managed by Abonmarche Consultants and made possible through funding commitments from the City of New Buffalo, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and The Pokagon Fund.

The City of New Buffalo says the original Dune Walk had become unsafe and in 2018 they began the process of planning, funding, designing and construction of a new Dune Walk.

Cider and donuts will be served after the ribbon cutting and people will be able to explore the Dune Walk.