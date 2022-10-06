Two Michigan City High School Students were arrested on Wednesday after an alleged bomb threat prank was posted to social media.

Wednesday morning, a 14-year-old student and 15-year-old posted to social media and created a scare at Michigan City High School.

School Resource Officer Sgt. Steve Forker worked quickly and efficiently with the Michigan City Area Schools administration to make an arrest for intimidation against both suspects.

Police said that because of the nature of the hoax, a bomb threat, the matter had to be taken seriously.

The Michigan City Police Department “wanted to assure the public that threats of this nature will not be tolerated and every measure has been taken to keep the school safe.”