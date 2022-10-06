Several fire area fire departments responded to a building fire early Wednesday, on Brighton Street in La Porte, according to several video updates from Mayor Tom Dermody.

Mayor Dermody said the building was the old American Rubber plant.

Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the fire came in at about 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters worked on the fire overnight into Wednesday morning.

Synder said there were multiple collapses and the building was storing hand sanitizers.

As of Wednesday afternoon some parts of the building were still burning in isolated areas and firefighters continued fighting the blaze.

Chief Snyder said Wednesday afternoon of the fire, “This is going to go through the night and probably well into tomorrow before we are able to get out of here.”

See Mayor Tom Dermody’s Facebook page for updates.