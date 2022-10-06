A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 28-year-old Stefan Thurmand. Thurman is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

Thurmand is missing from South Bend and was last seen on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 3:45 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Stefan Thurmand, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

Check the Indiana State Police – Public Information Office and South Bend Police Facebook pages for updates.