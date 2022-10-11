Michigan City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a house on Sunday.

According to police, on Sunday, at around 6:43 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of West 7th Street for shots fired and a male subject being struck by the gunfire. Officers canvassed the area for evidence and located numerous spent ammunition casings inside the residence. Witnesses were interviewed at the scene by officers to gather more information regarding the incident.

Officers learned that a man had entered the residence and fired numerous rounds inside the home. A male occupant was struck in the leg by gunfire. Officers on scene rendered emergency medical care by applying a tourniquet to the leg of the victim. EMS arrived on scene to transport the victim to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses, attempting to identify any suspects, search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence that was collected. Police believe this was not a random act of violence and that there is no continued threat to public safety.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of the incident, to contact Lieutenant Anna Painter (219) 874-3221 ext 1077 or apainter@emichigancity.com

Police are also reminding the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.