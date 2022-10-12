Unity Foundation of La Porte County raised a record-breaking total of over $700,000 to benefit 56 charitable causes with endowed funds at the foundation as part of its 30th Anniversary and La Porte County Gives event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The 56 participating funds collectively raised more than $370,000 during La Porte County Gives. An additional $310,000 match pool will be split among the causes in proportion to the amount they raised, and special prizes totaling $31,000 were awarded.

“La Porte County Gives made history with record-breaking fundraising in a 30-hour period thanks to 640 generous donors,” said Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation President. “Each donation helps strengthen La Porte County now and forever and will further the work of many worthwhile efforts.”

Leading the pack was the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra raising more than $90,000—a record for any one organization during a La Porte County Gives event. Family Advocates and Interfaith Community PADS rounded out the top three fundraisers.

The 30-hour online fundraising event culminated in a sold-out anniversary gala at Blue Chip with WIMS’s own Ric Federighi as the emcee. Past and present Unity Foundation Board Members, donors, non-profit leaders, young professionals, elected officials and community members came together to celebrate the special anniversary and be part of the record-breaking fundraising campaign.

Michael Brennan, Unity founder, board member and community visionary was honored for over 30 years of strategic and inclusive leadership. Congressman Frank Mrvan thanked Brennan for his service and presented him with a copy of a Congressional Record Statement, officially honoring Brennan for his inspirational leadership and wishing him well upon his retirement from the Unity board. Commissioner Sheila Matias, Mayor Tom Dermody and Mayor Duane Parry also honored Brennan during the event, declaring October 1 ‘Mike Brennan Day’ in La Porte County and in the cities of La Porte and Michigan City.

Unity Board Chair Jon Gilmore said, “It was Mike’s vision and generosity that made Unity what it is today. You can’t talk about Unity Foundation without Mike Brennan because we wouldn’t be here without him.”

Unity Foundation would like to thank the many donors and sponsors who made La Porte County Gives and the 30th Anniversary Gala possible. These include Give Day Match Platinum Sponsors Vera Z. Dwyer Charitable Trust, Horizon Bank and NIPSCO and ‘Power for Good’ Gala Sponsors Tonn and Blank Construction and NIPSCO.

Visit laportecountygives.net to view the full results.

Photos courtesy: GreatNews.Life