A Breman man has died after drowning during a kite surfing lesson on Lake Michigan near Washington Park Beach over the weekend.

The Department of Natural Resources says that dispatch received a 911 call on Saturday at 5:23 p.m. about a man who “nearly drowned” while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.

Initial investigation revealed that 56-year-old Douglas Tolle was participating in a kite surfing lesson when, for unknown reasons, he began struggling in the water. By the time other kite surfers reached Tolle, he was unconscious.

Tolle was taken to shore where CPR was started. He was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City in critical condition.

Monday, shortly after 1 p.m., Tolle died from his injuries.

The preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest due to drowning.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by Michigan City Police, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan City Fire Department.