Mayor Duane Parry is making a change in leadership at the Michigan City Police Department. Parry stated in a press release on Friday that Officer Steven Forker will assume the position of Chief of Police beginning Oct. 19. Current Chief of Police Dion Campbell was not mentioned in Parry’s statement. A copy of the press release can be found below.

The following is the statement from Mayor Duane Parry:

Dear Michigan City Residents,

After extensive review of the excessive number of officers leaving the Michigan City Police Department and the impact this is having on our City, and the steadily increasing number of gun related incidents and shots fired throughout the City, I feel changes within the police department are necessary.

As your Mayor, I feel strongly that a change in Michigan City policing policy, coupled with a much more vigilant effort addressing gun violence in our community, driven by a change in department leadership, will successfully overcome these issues.

Effective Wednesday, October 19, 2022, MCPD Officer Steven Forker will assume the duties of Michigan City Police Chief. Officer Marty Corley will continue to function as MCPD Chief of Operations, and Officer Dave Cooney will assume the duties of MCPD Chief of Services.

As your Mayor, I will continue to work for you, the Citizens of Michigan City, in trying to provide a safe City for you and your families to live and work.

Sincerely,

Mayor Duane Parry