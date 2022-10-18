(LA PORTE, Ind.) – The Pax Center, a nonprofit working to engage food insecurity and loneliness in LaPorte County since 2015, has named Yiakeshia (Keshia) Herma as its new Director.

Herma’s background in nonprofit work, her passion for food justice issues, and her belief in social entrepreneurial innovation will help advance the Pax Center’s mission of keeping LaPorte County well-fed and well-loved.

Herma previously served as the Career Center Manager for Goodwill Industries of Northern Indiana in Griffith, Indiana. She oversaw programs and staff that provided resources, guidance, skill training, and job placement for the unemployed and underemployed.

Herma has a Bachelor of Science in Public Affairs, a Master of Public Affairs from Indiana University Northwest, and Certificates in Project Management, Leadership, Career Coaching, Analysis, and Partnerships. Herma said she’s excited to work for the Pax Center as it is her “personal passion and my life purpose to help shape, serve, and connect to the community.” Herma started as the new Director of the Pax Center on Monday, Oct. 17.

The Pax Center, a project of State Street Community Church, is working to engage food insecurity and loneliness through access to healthy and nutritious foods, community education, and advocacy. The organizational goal is to keep LaPorte County well-fed and well-loved through a network of food pantries, community meals, and community gardens. For more information about the Pax Center, visit thepaxcenter.com. Keshia Herma can be contacted at yherma@thepaxcenter.com.