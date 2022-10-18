Chesterton residents are encouraged to take three minutes to complete Downtown Chesterton Usage and Parking Survey.

The Town of Chesterton says the Chesterton Branding Leadership Team (CBLT) is asking folks to take three minutes to complete its Downtown Chesterton Usage and Parking Survey.

Surveys need to be completed by Sunday, Oct. 30.

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Chesterton_Parking