Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recently gained approval from the Higher Learning Commission to begin offering a Doctor of Technology degree.

PNW’s Doctor of Technology, which will be offered through the College of Technology, is the university’s second applied doctoral program and will begin enrolling students for spring 2023. The new program joins PNW’s Doctor of Nursing Practice. PNW also is in the process of developing a Doctor of Psychology degree program.

“This program will develop leaders at the highest end of the professional and expertise spectrum who are in high demand by start-ups, emerging industries and established corporations operating in the advanced technology arena,” said Niaz Latif, dean of the College of Technology and executive director of the Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center.

The Doctor of Technology degree is a distinct program in this academic discipline, as it is the only on-campus doctoral program in the technology field of its kind. The applied-research professional doctoral program will allow students to expand and apply knowledge and research to solve practice-based problems in several technology-related fields. The degree is designed to encompass best practice techniques that can be implemented in business, industry, government and non-governmental organizations, as well as by entrepreneurs.

“A Doctor of Technology degree prepares professionals who will integrate theory and practice at a high level,” said Mohammed Zahraee, associate dean of the College of Technology and interim chair of the Department of Engineering Technology. “The practice-based dissertation will focus on problems that industry encounters for which a solution requires a higher level of knowledge and innovation. These individuals will be a great asset to the regional industry to make Northwest Indiana more competitive in the global market.”

Prospective students can learn more information by emailing techgrad@pnw.edu or by visiting pnw.edu/doctor-of-technology. Additional information about applying to graduate programs at PNW can be found at pnw.edu/graduate-studies.