The Valparaiso Police have added two additional police officers Monday, with the swearing-in of Ethan Biggs and Nathan Cashman.

Mayor Matt Murphy performed the ceremony within the council chamber of City Hall. Chief Jeff Balon, with numerous officers and civilian staff in attendance, joined the family and friends of the new officers to witness the event.

During the ceremony, Chief Balon welcomed the new hires to the VPD family and congratulated them on their appointments.

Ethan is a 2012 graduate of South Central High School. Ethan further comes to VPD with prior police experience, having served with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department since 2018. During his time in Starke County, Ethan served as a K9 Handler, SWAT Operator, and Instructor.

Nathan is a 2012 graduate of Westville High School. Nathan also joins VPD with prior police experience, having served with the Westville Police Department since 2021. Nathan further served as a member of the Porter County Jail staff for 5 years, where he had attained the rank of Corporal.