Residents who would like weekly pickups of their leaves, may use compost/yard waste bags available from area merchants.

No plastic bags and no toters are to be used.

Leaves in paper yard bags or 32-gallon trash cans should be placed in the front of property, and will be picked up, by the Refuse Department with regular compost day until the week ending Nov. 18.

Leaf pickup is split up into three areas during different periods for several weeks.

More information can be found on the flyer provided.