The Indiana Department of Transportation is alerting motorists who use I-94 during overnight hours in La Porte County to be aware of a short term restriction Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The right lane and shoulder of I-94 will be closed with traffic shifted to the left between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20 from approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

The restriction is for road repairs.