The Porter County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the next of kin for 73 year old Cheri Emeringer.

Emeringer is described as having gray hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was Madison Street in Valparaiso.

Porter County Government said on its Facebook page that a possible grandson’s name is Gage Tomaszewski from Georgia.

Anyone with information that could be of help, is asked to contact the coroner’s office at (219) 548-0208.