Busing between Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro Center stations remains in effect for all weekday and weekend trains. Bus service makes all intermediate scheduled station stops (with the exception of Beverly Shores and 11th St. – see below information). Passengers will be bused to/from the following stations on the temporary modified train schedule: Carroll Ave., Dune Park, Portage/Ogden Dunes, and Miller.

Westbound passengers at the above stations should be prepared to board buses in front of the station and re-board WB South Shore trains at Gary Metro. Eastbound passengers will detrain at Gary Metro to board buses for their destination station, or board their scheduled EB trains again at Carroll Ave. The SSL bus loading zone at Gary Metro is located on the north side of the station.

BEVERLY SHORES & MICHIGAN CITY 11TH ST. STATIONS

Effective Nov. 15, 2022, call-ahead bus service will be provided to passengers requiring transport to/from Beverly Shores and Michigan City 11th St. stations to other South Shore Line stations. Those appointments must be made at least 24 hours before scheduled pick-up/drop-off.

To schedule a pickup or drop-off at these stations:

On weekdays (Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT), call South Shore Line Transportation Passenger Services at (219) 874-4221 ext. 245.

On weekends (Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT), call the Passenger Communications Office at (219) 874-4221 ext. 501.

Passengers are advised delays are possible due to busing.