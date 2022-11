A portion of 1050 North is closed in Chesterton for three days.

1050 North (Sidewalk Road) between State Road 49 and Kelle Drive is closed to traffic for three days, beginning Tuesday, Chesterton Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg announced to the Town of Chesterton.

The closure is in effect around the clock.

Schnadenberg expects 1050N (Sidewalk Road) to be re-opened to traffic late Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10.

Detours are posted.