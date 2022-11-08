In order to accommodate ongoing, temporary busing in relation to the Double Track NWI project, the South Shore Line announces that call-ahead bus service will be implemented at Beverly Shores Station and 11th Street Michigan City Station (bus stop temporarily relocated to 920 Franklin Street).

Train service between Gary Metro and Millennium and between Carroll Ave. and South Bend Airport will operate as normal. Busing is ongoing to/from the following stations: Carroll Ave., Dune Park, Portage/Ogden Dunes, and Miller.

As of Nov. 15, 2022, the regularly scheduled loop bus service to Beverly Shores Station and 11th Street will be temporarily suspended, and call-ahead bus service will be implemented:

Passengers requiring transport to/from Beverly Shores Station or Michigan City 11th Street Station (bus stop temporarily relocated to 920 Franklin Street) are required to call ahead and schedule bus service:

How to Call Ahead:

On weekdays (Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT), call South Shore Line Transportation Passenger Services at (219) 874-4221 ext. 245. On weekends (Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT), call the Passenger Communications Office at (219) 874-4221 ext. 501.

Your appointment must be made at least 24 hours before your scheduled pick-up/drop-off.

Passenger Services will require the following information:

Passenger’s name and telephone number that can be reached at least 60 minutes prior to travel time

Requested date of travel

Requested train number or time of travel. Pickup/drop-off time must coincide with existing South Shore Line train schedules

Pickup location station

Destination station

Requested time of return trip, if applicable. This must be scheduled.

be scheduled. Special assistance requests or other considerations (for example use of a wheelchair, walker, etc.).

Advance Reservation Policy:

Trip reservations must be made 24 hours or more in advance .

Emergency Trips:

The South Shore Line understands that last minute-issues arise that may necessitate an emergency trip. Should a passenger need a trip scheduled outside the normal reservation parameters, please call (219) 874-4221 ext. 245. If there is an available opening in the schedule, management will attempt to accommodate the request. No trips will be authorized within three hours of the needed trip.