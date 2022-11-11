Starting Veterans Day, veterans and their families will be able to visit the park for free with the new Military Lifetime Pass available, with proper identification, at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, the Indiana Dunes National Park announced.

The pass provides free entrance to national parks, wildlife refuges and other public lands.

This pass does not expire and covers entrance fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle.

Click here for more information.

Military Annual Passes will also be available for current members of the US Armed Forces.

Click here for more information.