Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships were battling fires throughout La Porte County on Thursday, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook page.

In the social media post from Thursday afternoon, police said the fires, initially containing just fallen leaves, had been spreading out of control due to the dry and breezy conditions.

In addition, the fires were forcing deputies to close roadways while fire personnel worked to contain the spread of the fires, according to police.

Property owners were being asked to refrain from burning leaves any further on Thursday.

No further updates were posted by police Thursday.