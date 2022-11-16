Valparaiso Police are investigating the theft of a wallet from an elderly victim that occurred Friday, Nov. 11 at Meijer, located at 405 Porters Vale Boulevard.

The individuals then proceeded to use the victim’s credit cards at multiple stores in the Valparaiso area. The Valparaiso Police Deaprtment provided photos of the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Use the word “credit” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on.