Congratulations to the VALPARAISO VIKINGS on their State Title. Great job New Prairie and Andrean. Proud of everyone. Way to go.

The Valparaiso Vikings are your class 5A State Champions in football after their 35-31 victory over Whiteland. The Vikings drove 80 yards in 16 plays, capped by a gutty effort from senior Rocco Micciche, whose 11-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Justin Clark with only :1seconds giving Valpo the win. This is the Vikings 2nd state title, with their first being in 1975.

Connor McHall of Valpo received the Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award. The Vikings finished the season with a 11-3 record.