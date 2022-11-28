Collectors’ tins for 10th Annual Cookie Walk are now on sale!
Residents with a sweet tooth should purchase their tins for the 10th Annual Downtown Cookie Walk this December, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie.
Collectors’ tins for the 2022 Cookie Walk are on sale and cost $15. According to Binversie, the tins will be larger this year to fit more cookies, as they anticipate even more participation from local businesses.
“The Cookie Walk has become an important holiday tradition in La Porte, and we are excited to work with our local businesses to put on another successful event this year,” Binversie said. “Not only is the walk a fun and tasty way to celebrate the holiday season, but it’s also a great opportunity to check out our downtown shops and even get some Christmas shopping done. Cookie tins can go pretty fast, so we encourage those interested to purchase theirs as soon as possible.”
The Downtown Cookie Walk will take place from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, Dec. 10th.
You can purchase your cookie tin at: La Porte Civic Auditorium, HotSpot Cafe La Porte IN, and Downtown Delights!