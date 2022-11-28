Join Ric Federighi and Duneland Chamber of Commerce in downtown Chesterton on Saturday, December 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to experience this year’s Mistletoe Market.

This beloved holiday market is moving outside this year, giving the event a more European feel.

The Mistletoe Market will feature many of the regular season vendors, from the European Market. There will be mulled wine, and live music along with photo props for the whole family to enjoy.

Santa will even be in attendance too! Find that perfect, one of a kind holiday gift and experience a little bit of Europe in your backyard.