On November 24th at approximately 7:49 P.M. is when Uniform Patrol Shift 2 Officer Brock Moore was on

patrol when he observed a person standing in the parking lot of Virk’s Discount Liquors (1912 East Michigan

Boulevard) who he recognized as having an active arrest warrant. Officer Moore was able to identify this

person from prior law enforcement encounters as 19-year-old Michigan City resident Julius Bowen. Officer

Moore was aware Bowen had an active arrest warrant through LaPorte County Superior Court # 1 for Arson

(Level 4 Felony) and Criminal Mischief (B-Misdemeanor). Officer Moore met with Bowen in the parking lot

of Virk’s Discount Liquors and took him into custody for the active arrest warrant.

Officer Moore located a loaded handgun on Bowen’s person at the time of his arrest which contained an illegal

device attached to it. This device known as a “Switch” converts the handgun’s operational capability from

semi-automatic to fully automatic. Officer Moore discovered during his investigation that Bowen has an

unrelated pending felony court case which prohibits him from possessing a handgun according to Indiana Code.

Bowen was also arrested for Possession of a Machine Gun (Level 5 Felony) and Unlawful Carrying of a

Handgun (A-Misdemeanor).

Uniform Patrol Shift 2 Officer Rene Lozano assisted Officer Moore and identified 23-year-old Michigan City

resident Rashaan Jeanes who was with Bowen at the time of his arrest. Officer Lozano discovered that Jeanes

was also found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and narcotics. Officer Lozano learned during his

investigation that Jeanes has an unrelated pending felony court case which prohibits him from possessing a

handgun according to Indiana Code. Jeanes was arrested for Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun (AMisdemeanor) and Possession of Marijuana (B-Misdemeanor).

This case was then reviewed by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office on November 25th.

LaPorte County Superior Court # 1 Judge Jaime Oss eventually found probable cause on November 28th to charge Bowen with

Possession of a Machine Gun (Level 5 Felony) and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun (A-Misdemeanor).

Bowen was initially issued a $20,005 cash only bond for his charges of Arson (Level 4 Felony) and Criminal

Mischief (B-Misdemeanor). He was then issued a $15,005 cash only bond for the new charges of Possession of

a Machine Gun (Level 5 Felony) and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun (A-Misdemeanor). Bowen’s initial

court appearance is scheduled for November 29th at 08:30 A.M. in LaPorte County Superior Court # 1.

LaPorte County Superior Court # 4 Judge Greta Stirling Friedman eventually found probable cause on

November 28th to charge Jeanes with Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun (A-Misdemeanor) and Possession of

Marijuana (B-Misdemeanor). Jeanes was issued a $605 cash bond and his initial court appearance was

scheduled for November 28th at 09:00 A.M. Attached to this press release are Bowen and Jeanes’s arrest photos

courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail.

Other officers who assisted with this investigation include Officers Joshua Callahan, Christopher Manns,

Maximiliano Hernandez and Detective Mark Galetti. The Michigan City Police Department would like to thank

the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office, LaPorte County Superior Court # 4 Judge Greta Stirling Friedman and

LaPorte County Superior Court # 1 Judge Jaime Oss for their assistance with this investigation.

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until

proven guilty in a court of law.