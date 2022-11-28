On Saturday afternoon at approximately 12:04 p.m., Lowell Troopers were dispatched to an SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 from the 247 mile-marker. The 247 mile-marker is the exit ramp at U.S. 231. Two minutes later a crash was reported at the 248.2 mile-marker involving several vehicles. Crown Point Fire, Crown Point Police and Troopers arrived at the scene and discovered the vehicle that had been reported to be traveling the wrong direction had struck another vehicle head-on. A third vehicle then struck the SUV after the initial impact.

Preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Russell Hayes shows that a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox had been involved in a minor damage crash at the Family Express located on U.S. 231 in Crown Point. The driver of the Equinox fled the scene and entered I-65 heading the wrong direction. As a result of the crash, both the wrong way driver and the driver of the vehicle that was struck were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The third driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.