On Sunday November 27, 2022, at approximately 7:00 A.M., Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-65 at the 240 mile-marker. The 240 mile-marker is the exit ramp to State Road 2.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper William Stancy shows that a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 240 mile-marker when the vehicle ran off the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a large tree which caused the vehicle to come to a stop and catch on fire. Witnesses on scene were able to remove the driver from the vehicle but were unable to get the passenger out before the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Three dogs were also in the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.
Identification of the deceased will be made by the Lake County Coroner once notification has been made to the families.
Trooper Stancy was assisted on-scene by other troopers, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Tri- Creek EMS, Lowell Fire Department, Village Motors and Faithful Companion Pet Cremation Services.
There is no further information to release at this time.