Preliminary investigation by Trooper William Stancy shows that a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 240 mile-marker when the vehicle ran off the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a large tree which caused the vehicle to come to a stop and catch on fire. Witnesses on scene were able to remove the driver from the vehicle but were unable to get the passenger out before the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Three dogs were also in the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.