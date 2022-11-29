Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host fall commencement exercises on Sat., Dec. 10 in Hammond.

A total of 833 candidates, representing PNW’s five academic colleges, are eligible to receive their degrees. The total includes 638 earning their baccalaureate degrees, 193 earning their master’s degrees and two earning their doctoral degrees.

Two commencement ceremonies will take place at John Friend Court inside the Fitness & Recreation Center on the Hammond campus, 2320 173rd Street. Candidates from PNW’s College of Business and College of Nursing will be recognized during the 11 a.m. ceremony and candidates from the College of Engineering and Sciences, College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, and the College of Technology will be recognized at the 3 p.m. ceremony.

Graduating seniors with the highest grade point average from each college will be presented a Chancellor Medallion by PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon. Other distinguished graduates will also be recognized.

In-person attendance at fall commencement will be limited to ticketed attendees. The ceremony will be live streamed at pnw.edu/commencement-live.