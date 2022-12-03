Statistics from the Chesterton Police Department’s 13-day, 20-hour blitz of unbelted drivers on State Road 49 were released by the Town of Chesterton.
The blitz took place from Nov. 18-30, with a saturation operation along State Road 49 between I-94 and the Indiana Toll Road.
Over those 20 hours, officers stopped 56 vehicles; issued 23 citations and 39 warnings; and made one criminal arrest, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Other statistics from the blitz:
Citations:
*Seatbelt violations: 16. No warnings were issued.
*Driving while suspended-infraction: 1.
*Criminal misdemeanor (not traffic): 1.
*Unspecific traffic violation: 1.
*Speeding 11-15 mph over the speed limit: 2.
*Speeding: more than 20 mph: 2.
Warnings:
*Following too closely: 2
*Automatic signal/stop sign violation: 2.
*Failure to yield right of way: 1.
*Improper turning/U-turn: 1.
*Speeding 6-10 mph over the speed limit: 11.
*Speeding 11-15 mph over: 19.
*Speeding 16-20 mph over: 2.
*Speeding more than 20 mph over: 1.