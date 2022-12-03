Statistics from the Chesterton Police Department’s 13-day, 20-hour blitz of unbelted drivers on State Road 49 were released by the Town of Chesterton.

The blitz took place from Nov. 18-30, with a saturation operation along State Road 49 between I-94 and the Indiana Toll Road.

Over those 20 hours, officers stopped 56 vehicles; issued 23 citations and 39 warnings; and made one criminal arrest, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

Other statistics from the blitz:

Citations:

*Seatbelt violations: 16. No warnings were issued.

*Driving while suspended-infraction: 1.

*Criminal misdemeanor (not traffic): 1.

*Unspecific traffic violation: 1.

*Speeding 11-15 mph over the speed limit: 2.

*Speeding: more than 20 mph: 2.

Warnings:

*Following too closely: 2

*Automatic signal/stop sign violation: 2.

*Failure to yield right of way: 1.

*Improper turning/U-turn: 1.

*Speeding 6-10 mph over the speed limit: 11.

*Speeding 11-15 mph over: 19.

*Speeding 16-20 mph over: 2.

*Speeding more than 20 mph over: 1.