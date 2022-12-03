The City of Valparaiso has extended leaf pickup to make an additional pass throughout the city, weather permitting.

Over the past 5 weeks, Valparaiso City Services (VCS) has collected over 11,000 yards of leaves, which is close to the yearly average, according to the city. Due to the warmer temperatures, VCS will be making an additional pass throughout the whole city for leaf collection, weather permitting. This will give residents an additional chance to place any additional loose leaves for leaf vac collection. After this final pass, leaves will need to be placed in biodegradable bags for collection.

VCS will continue to post progress updates on the Public Works Division page of the City’s website, tinyurl.com/ValpoProgress. Some areas of the city take longer due to more trees and the weather also affects the collection efforts. To sign up for the progress updates and the current zone location of their Leaf Vacs via text and/or email notifications, please go to, tinyurl.com/ValpoNotify.

The City of Valparaiso gave the following instructions and information:

In your neighborhood, please remember the following:

To learn which zone your address is in, visit tinyurl.com/ValpoZones.

Rake the leaves to the right-of-way “curb,” not onto the street.

Placing leaves onto city streets results in street flooding, property damage and is in a violation of City ordinance 53.18.

The City will not pick up loose leaf piles with any sort of debris (rocks, sticks, garbage, etc.) in them.

Keep loose leaf piles away from obstacles, such as parked cars, mailboxes, etc. If there are obstacles, your door will be tagged.