Valentin Drezaliu, MD, a board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physician, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients.

Dr. Drezaliu completed his training at Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania. His residency in obstetrics and gynecology was at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va.

His clinical interests are high-risk obstetrics, urogyn surgery, robotic surgery, healthy living and preventative medicine.

Dr. Drezaliu also speaks Romanian and Spanish.

The Franciscan Medical Pavilion is located at 3500 Franciscan Way, Suite 3C in Michigan City. For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 861-8785.